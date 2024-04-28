Sport

Soccer

Chiefs back in top eight after rare victory

28 April 2024 - 00:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Mduduzi Shabalala brought meaning to yesterday’s Freedom Day celebrations to hordes of Kaizer Chiefs supporters who’ve seen their club having one of the most terrible runs in recent times. ..

