Soccer
SA's goalkeeping conundrum
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Lack of drive, hunger and the shortage of coaches qualified to develop goalkeepers have been cited by two of SA’s legendary goalkeepers as among the reasons for the current crop being outshone by their foreign counterparts in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in recent years.
Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Mark Anderson, now 59, is lost for words over why SA seems to be struggling to produce as many young quality goalkeepers with potential to take over from the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Darren Keet and current Bafana No 1, Ronwen Williams...
