General
For Kyle Blignaut, 22 is the magic number
The shot put champ turns 22 in 2022, and is aiming for a 22-metre record
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Kyle Blignaut, SA’s second-best performer in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, is looking to drive new barriers this year, and that means targeting international medals and the continental record.
The 2018 world under-20 shot put champion — at 21 the youngest man to make the top six at a Games since 1976 — wants to hit 22m in the year 2022 now that he is 22 years old...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.