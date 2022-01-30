General

For Kyle Blignaut, 22 is the magic number

The shot put champ turns 22 in 2022, and is aiming for a 22-metre record

Kyle Blignaut, SA’s second-best performer in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, is looking to drive new barriers this year, and that means targeting international medals and the continental record.



The 2018 world under-20 shot put champion — at 21 the youngest man to make the top six at a Games since 1976 — wants to hit 22m in the year 2022 now that he is 22 years old...