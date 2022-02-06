Sport

Soccer

Reds Mane and Salah face off in Afcon final

Liverpool teammates will try to outdo each other when Senegal take on Egypt for the African cup

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
06 February 2022 - 00:02

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp will welcome an African champion back to Merseyside as one of his fearsome superstar forwards Mo Salah or Sadio Mane will lift the Africa Cup of Nations tonight.

The curtain will fall on Afcon 2021 with a blockbuster showdown between Mane’s Senegal and Salah’s Egypt in a final that could be billed as a Liverpool contest...

