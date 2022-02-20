Soccer

Banyana Banyana poised to qualify for Morocco Awcon

Banyana Banyana are just 90 minutes away from making their 13th appearance at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) following their 2-0 home victory over Algeria in the first leg of the last qualifying round on Friday.



Goals by Hilda Magaia and Spanish-based forward Thembi Kgatlana gave Desiree Ellis’s team a huge advantage going to the second leg in Algiers on Wednesday. Victory will ensure Banyana are among the 12 teams that will battle it out to win Africa’s crown in Morocco in July...