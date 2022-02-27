Soccer
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hoping to make it third time lucky at Wembley
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Jurgen Klopp has already ended Liverpool’s 30-year top-flight title drought, and guiding them to Champions League glory, but he will be hoping to overcome his Wembley jinx as he attempts to finally win a domestic cup in England.
He takes his side to Wembley today for a showdown with Chelsea in the League Cup final, on a ground where he has not enjoyed a great deal of success to date...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.