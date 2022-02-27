Soccer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hoping to make it third time lucky at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp has already ended Liverpool’s 30-year top-flight title drought, and guiding them to Champions League glory, but he will be hoping to overcome his Wembley jinx as he attempts to finally win a domestic cup in England.



He takes his side to Wembley today for a showdown with Chelsea in the League Cup final, on a ground where he has not enjoyed a great deal of success to date...