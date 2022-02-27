Rugby
Stormers blown off course
Refereeing bluster and blunder contribute to Cape side's defeat in Galway
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Feisty opposition, testing conditions, a one-eyed referee and two yellow cards conspired against the Stormers as they went down 19-17 to Connacht in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Galway yesterday.
The defeat will be deflating for the Stormers who were looking forward to building more momentum ahead of a sequence of seven home matches...
