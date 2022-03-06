General
Simbine to take on record holder Omanyala next month
Africa's two fastest men set to compete at GP race in Germiston
06 March 2022 - 00:00
SA sprint star Akani Simbine is to take on African 100m record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya next month in a shootout between the continent’s two fastest men of all time...
