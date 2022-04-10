Athletics
Potchefstroom at the sharp end of javelin throwing
Athletics SA boss promises new drive to grow sport
10 April 2022 - 00:01
Māris Grīva stepped out of the sport headquarters at North-West University (NWU) this week to find his attention captured by a teenager throwing a javelin on the nearby field. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.