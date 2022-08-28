Cricket
England thump Proteas to level the series
28 August 2022 - 00:00
Seven wickets by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the final session was enough to hand England a comprehensive innings and 85-run victory in the second Test in Manchester yesterday...
Cricket
England thump Proteas to level the series
Seven wickets by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the final session was enough to hand England a comprehensive innings and 85-run victory in the second Test in Manchester yesterday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos