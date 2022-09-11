×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

With Queen Elizabeth II gone, whither the Commonwealth?

If the association of former British territories isn’t modernised for our rapidly changing times, it is likely to become nothing more than a sporting event

11 September 2022 - 00:00

Given the tectonic global shifts that have seen the rise in influence of emerging powers, the assertion of sovereignty by developing countries and the decline of many industrial nations, the Commonwealth could disintegrate — unless it’s dramatically reformed — now that Queen Elizabeth II has died...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | This is how to unseat the ANC in 2024 Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Gambia’s jamming since Jammeh, but the barrow needs speeding up Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Russian war is the West’s wake-up call to show Africa more ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Don Mattera knew the love SA deserved from the start Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth
  2. EDITORIAL | There must be swift action on allegations against AG Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Dudula — and Malema — show their colonised minds Opinion
  4. THABO MOKONE | ANC MPs have learnt nothing from Zuma years Opinion
  5. IMRAAN BUCCUS | The failure of Africa’s liberation movements Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'