Rugby
Women Springboks show improvement despite World Cup loss to France
Boks women concede three tries in the closing seven minutes in World Cup opener
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Sport Staff
The Springbok women might have been downed 40-5 by France in the World Cup opener at Eden Park yesterday morning, but hooker Lindelwa Gwala said they had plenty to take heart from. ..
Rugby
Women Springboks show improvement despite World Cup loss to France
Boks women concede three tries in the closing seven minutes in World Cup opener
