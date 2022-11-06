Sport

General

Titans win T20 Challenge as Dolphins lose batter

Proteas star Petersen stretchered off the field as Dolphins lose by four wickets in Potch​

06 November 2022 - 00:00

South Africa’s interim coach Malibongwe Maketa will have an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury to key Proteas top order batter Keegan Petersen ahead of the three-match Test tour to Australia next month...

