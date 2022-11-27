Soccer
Bongokuhle Hlongwane happy with US move
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Sithembiso Dindi
Bafana Bafana forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has described not signing for Mamelodi Sundowns or other local sides as best for him as his career takes shape in the US...
Soccer
Bongokuhle Hlongwane happy with US move
Bafana Bafana forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has described not signing for Mamelodi Sundowns or other local sides as best for him as his career takes shape in the US...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos