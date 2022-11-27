Soccer
Brazil in quest for record sixth in Qatar
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Brazil play Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday at the 44,089 capacity 974 Stadium in Doha. The Samba Boys, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, have won the World Cup five times and are favourites to win a record-extending sixth title. ..
Soccer
Brazil in quest for record sixth in Qatar
Brazil play Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday at the 44,089 capacity 974 Stadium in Doha. The Samba Boys, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, have won the World Cup five times and are favourites to win a record-extending sixth title. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos