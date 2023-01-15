Soccer
Manchester United come from behind to win thrilling derby
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
In-form Marcus Rashford scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 yesterday, dragging Erik Ten Hag’s rejuvenated side back into the Premier League title race sooner than anyone expected...
Soccer
Manchester United come from behind to win thrilling derby
In-form Marcus Rashford scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 yesterday, dragging Erik Ten Hag’s rejuvenated side back into the Premier League title race sooner than anyone expected...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos