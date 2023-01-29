Bodybuilding SA gears up for legal battle against anti-doping body
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Bodybuilding South Africa (BBSA) is taking legal action against the statutory South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) over a years-old R300,000 fine and three-month suspension. ..
