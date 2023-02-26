Soccer
Winning cup will put United where they belong, says Antony
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Winning the League Cup final today would be the first step in putting Manchester United back where they belong, says Brazilian winger Antony ahead of his side’s Wembley clash with Newcastle United...
Soccer
Winning cup will put United where they belong, says Antony
Winning the League Cup final today would be the first step in putting Manchester United back where they belong, says Brazilian winger Antony ahead of his side’s Wembley clash with Newcastle United...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos