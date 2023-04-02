Soccer
Future looks bleak for Bafana as Safa and PSL continue to neglect junior national teams
With U-20 and U-23 teams failing to qualify for major international competitions, players are missing out on a crucial developmental pathway
02 April 2023 - 00:03 By SITHEMBISO DINDI and MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
The broken relationship between the South African Football Association and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is to blame for the predicament of junior national teams, the federation’s technical director Walter Steenbok says. ..
Soccer
Future looks bleak for Bafana as Safa and PSL continue to neglect junior national teams
With U-20 and U-23 teams failing to qualify for major international competitions, players are missing out on a crucial developmental pathway
The broken relationship between the South African Football Association and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is to blame for the predicament of junior national teams, the federation’s technical director Walter Steenbok says. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos