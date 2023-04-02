Cricket
Why the players review matters to the future of SA cricket
All professional cricketers have been asked fill in a questionnaire highlighting concerns about the domestic game
02 April 2023 - 00:01
For the next three weeks, South Africa’s professional cricketers will outline their concerns about the domestic system in the hope that a cash-strapped Cricket South Africa can do more to help them improve the standard of the local game while creating firmer structures to ease the path to international level. ..
Cricket
Why the players review matters to the future of SA cricket
All professional cricketers have been asked fill in a questionnaire highlighting concerns about the domestic game
For the next three weeks, South Africa’s professional cricketers will outline their concerns about the domestic system in the hope that a cash-strapped Cricket South Africa can do more to help them improve the standard of the local game while creating firmer structures to ease the path to international level. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos