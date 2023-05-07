Soccer
Safa in crisis mode after CEO Teboho Motlanthe’s resignation
Jordaan still wants to have a meeting with Motlanthe to convince him to stay
07 May 2023 - 00:03
The South African Football Association (Safa) will have an emergency national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday to discuss the sudden resignation of its CEO Teboho Motlanthe...
