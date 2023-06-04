Soccer
Now for the big one: Manchester City's attention turns to the Champions League
Should City beat Inter next week, Guardiola will become the joint third most successful Champions League winning manager
04 June 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City have completed their domestic business with the English Premiership and FA Cup double and attention now swiftly switches to one piece of silverware everyone of blue persuasion so craves — the Champions League...
Soccer
Now for the big one: Manchester City's attention turns to the Champions League
Should City beat Inter next week, Guardiola will become the joint third most successful Champions League winning manager
Manchester City have completed their domestic business with the English Premiership and FA Cup double and attention now swiftly switches to one piece of silverware everyone of blue persuasion so craves — the Champions League...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos