Mzansi will be holding its thumbs this weekend when South African dancer Musa Motha takes to the stage in the Britain’s Got Talent final.
The amputee, who lost his leg after being diagnosed with cancer, made history earlier this week when he achieved the show’s first-ever group Golden Buzzer. He blew away the judges and fans with his act.
“I was a football player before I got amputated. After my amputation I fell in love with music. My friends were dancing at the time and I asked them to teach me how to dance,” he said.
He recounted how his friends taught him to use his crutches as “legs”.
Motha won his semifinal on Monday evening, booking himself a spot in Sunday's final.
He is a clear fan favourite, with the audience chanting “Musa” during his appearance on Monday, and many think he will be a favourite to win the competition.
Some tamed their expectations, saying they were proud of him regardless.
POLL | Will SA amputee dancer Musa Motha win ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ this weekend?
Image: Alon Skuy
Speaking to Sowetan, Motha's mentor Gregory Maqoma said he had what it takes to win Britain's Got Talent.
“There is no stage bigger than Britain’s Got Talent. As his mentor, I’ve always worked towards making sure he achieved his goals. It was critical for me in our planning to make sure it happens as we moved forward,” said Maqoma.
“Seeing him on that stage means a lot to me and I know it is his time to shine.”
