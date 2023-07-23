Sport

General

Schoenmaker, Van Niekerk take breaststroke rivalry to world stage

23 July 2023 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Tatjana Schoenmaker and Lara van Niekerk take their 100m breaststroke rivalry to the global stage this week as the swimming leg of the world aquatics championships starts in Fukuoka, Japan...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Banyana Banyana and Argentina in do-or-die battle Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boks set to go from pretenders to contenders Sport
  3. Proteas could be on WC podium, says Dumisani Chauke Sport
  4. Time to restore self-belief Sport
  5. Schoenmaker, Van Niekerk take breaststroke rivalry to world stage Sport

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community