Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge, says Khan ahead of MTN8 final
Sazi Hadebe spoke to analyst Farouk Khan on what he sees in the Brazilians set-up
01 October 2023 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns have an edge in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, given their current form, winning ratio and the fact that they recently beat Pirates (0-1) in the DStv Premiership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.