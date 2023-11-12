Soccer
Mvala, the Downs and Bafana enforcer
For coach Mokwena, that Mvala almost always leaves matches without a bandaged head, embodies the spirit of a warrior
12 November 2023 - 00:00
A courageous campaigner for club and country, Mothobi Mvala is impossible to miss. Apart from his imposing figure — he stands at 1.82m — he is unmissable because he seldom departs the field without his head strapped in a bandage...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.