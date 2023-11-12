Soccer

Mvala, the Downs and Bafana enforcer

For coach Mokwena, that Mvala almost always leaves matches without a bandaged head, embodies the spirit of a warrior

A courageous campaigner for club and country, Mothobi Mvala is impossible to miss. Apart from his imposing figure — he stands at 1.82m — he is unmissable because he seldom departs the field without his head strapped in a bandage...