Nohamba a shining light for the Boks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus identified the flyhalf as one of the areas he would focus on when it comes to building depth in preparation for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. He has challenged every No 10 in South Africa to have a crack but in the first month of the United Rugby Championship it is a scrumhalf, playing as a flyhalf, who is leading the charge...