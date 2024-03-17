Sport

Soccer

Safa staff threatens tools down over poor pay

Employees of the South African Football Association (Safa) have threatened to down tools if the football governing body does not address their grievances over salaries

17 March 2024 - 00:03
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Employees of the South African Football Association (Safa) have threatened to down tools if the football governing body does not address grievances over their salaries...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa staff threatens tools down over poor pay Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Bok captaincy: Rassie has a plan for Siya Sport
  3. Clinton Larsen on Molefi Ntseki as Bafana coach: 'He's the man for the job' Sport
  4. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  5. Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven Sport

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry