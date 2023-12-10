General
Breetzke can stake a World Cup claim as Proteas ponder presence of big name stars
Batsman set to open against India in the absence of Quinton de Kock — and India, like SA, are also seeking answers
10 December 2023 - 00:00
With all the attention about the Proteas T20 team centred around Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw and “hybrid contracts”, Matthew Breetzke has become a forgotten man for the series with India starting in Durban this afternoon. ..
