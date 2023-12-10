Keo Uncut
Stormers ready to lose a fight to win the war
10 December 2023 - 00:02
Brok Harris, in his 42nd professional match, leads the Stormers against Leicester in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup today. It could get messy for what is a second-string Stormers side — sent to Leicester in search of a miracle bonus point — but it is a necessary pain if the Stormers are to flourish in Cape Town during the rest of December...
