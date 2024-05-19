Tennis
Jarry becomes first Chilean to reach Masters 1000 final in 17 years
He will also move up in the world rankings to 17th
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Nicolas Jarry claimed the biggest win of his career, defeating Tommy Paul 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 in the Italian Open to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final...
