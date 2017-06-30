TshisaLIVE

Record companies run radio in SA, says Cassper

30 June 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest is not impressed by the latest radio airplay charts.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again shaded radio stations, claiming that they are run by record label bosses who are out of touch with what people really want to listen to.

Cassper called radio airplay into question this week when a Radio Monitor report circulated online claiming that Davido's hit single If was the most played song in Mzansi.

The list did not include a single track from Cassper's latest album, despite it reaching platinum status and being constantly spoken about.

A frustrated Cassper told TshisaLIVE that the list proved that a song which makes no impact on the streets could still top charts.

"Some artists don't make any impact but they are played because they are signed to record labels. Record labels still hold all the power with radio. Some independent artists lie to each other and pretend everything is okay when their music is not being respected on radio," he said.

He assured fans that he was still doing well despite the snubs from radio.

"If you don't hear my songs on radio it doesn't mean I am not doing well. There are a lot of artists doing well and you don't hear them on radio," he added.

He claimed that if he was signed to a record label he would be dominating radio airplay charts.

"I am not signed to a record label but if I was I would be in the top 10 of those charts every week," he said.

