WATCH: Nigerian star Toke says Bonang is a blessing

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa opened up about how Bonang Matheba's presence in her life has helped her and how much of a 'blessing' she is to her.

During a sit down on Real Talk with Anele, Toke joked about how she thinks her and B, who resemble each other, may have been separated at birth.

"You guys in South Africa are so blessed. Bonang flew out to be with me in New York. She is such a blessing, you guys are blessed. She's my twin, I think we were switched at birth," she said.

The Nigerian beauty went on to explain how once she met Bonang, they clicked and have been a motivation for each other ever since.

She said that she now lives by some words that Bonang said to her.

"There was a night where I had a really bad evening and Bonang said to 'Toke we need to begin to take stock. It is very easy to be caught in the business of life and forget to be thankful and appreciative. Nobody has it perfect but life is one big coping mechanism'," she recalled.

Watch the rest of the interview here: