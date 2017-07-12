TshisaLIVE

Ray Phiri's family fear telling his elderly mother he has died

12 July 2017 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
STAGE LEGEND: Jazz-fusion star Ray Phiri entertaining music lovers at the Africa Day Jazz Concert, at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in May Picture: MASI LOSI
Ray Phiri's elderly mother has not yet been told about her son's death as family fear it could influence her health.

Family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane told TshisaLIVE that Ray's mother is over 112-years-old and has not yet been told about her son's death.

"We never expected this to happen to Ray. We expected his mother. She is between 112 and 114-years-old. We don't know how we are going to tell her. She is very weak and it would devastate her."

The musician died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with lung cancer two months ago.

He spent the last two weeks in a Nelspruit hospital and was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

"Yoh, they are taking it hard. They knew he was sick but it is still unexpected. Even me, I don't know how I am having this conversation. He was like a brother to me," said Paul.

 

Fan tributes: Rest in peace, Ray Phiri

