TshisaLIVE

Twitter drags Cassper over R1,500 tracksuits

12 July 2017 - 11:50 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest's tracksuit has caused a stir.
Cassper Nyovest's tracksuit has caused a stir.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was never ready for the backlash when he unveiled his range of tracksuits which are selling at his Family Tree merchandise store for R1,500 per set.

Twitter zoned in on the rapper for the costly price tag attached to the tracksuits, which some said costed more than their month's groceries. 

While many fashionistas agreed the tracksuit was nice, they were a little more sticky when they saw the R1,500 price tag.

In true Mzansi style Twitter users took aim at Cassper through a string of hilarous memes. 

At first Cassper assured fans the reason for the price was "quality over quantity," but as the debate around the tracksuits grew hotter he hit back at his haters.

Twitter hadn't been this excited about clothes since Riky Rick nearly shut down Twitter when he announced that he was selling vests for R700.

Fans were quick to make the comparison between the two.

READ MORE:

'May your beat live on forever' - SA mourns the death of Ray Phiri

An outpouring of tributes from around the country has flooded social media in the wake of veteran musician Ray Phiri's death on Wednesday ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family'

Ray Phiri's last moment were spent surrounded by close friends and family, his brother Paul Mkanyane has revealed to TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Bob Mabena just wants to own a restaurant by the beach

Radio veteran Bob Mabena has shared that contrary to popular belief, he has no desire to own a radio station. Instead he would like to own a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged TshisaLIVE
  4. B threw her party on the same day as Kairo's bday - Twitter goes cray TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's 30th was extravagant af TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Blink and it's gone: Robbers overwhelm cash guard
Fan tributes: Rest in peace, Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. 'May your beat live on forever' - SA mourns the death of Ray Phiri TshisaLIVE
  2. Music veteran Ray Phiri has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Penny Penny and Limpopo chief in spat over 'free water' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I thought it only happened to the Guptas': celebs terrorised by hackers TshisaLIVE
  5. I had nothing to gain - Hustle winner turns down Vth Season record deal TshisaLIVE
X