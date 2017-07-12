Twitter drags Cassper over R1,500 tracksuits
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was never ready for the backlash when he unveiled his range of tracksuits which are selling at his Family Tree merchandise store for R1,500 per set.
Twitter zoned in on the rapper for the costly price tag attached to the tracksuits, which some said costed more than their month's groceries.
We cater for male and female with our 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 designs!!! Get your tracksuits from .@Shop_FamilyTree pic.twitter.com/djrhKF5icu— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) July 11, 2017
While many fashionistas agreed the tracksuit was nice, they were a little more sticky when they saw the R1,500 price tag.
In true Mzansi style Twitter users took aim at Cassper through a string of hilarous memes.
I just wonder if that R1500 Cassper Nyovest tracksuit comes with 2 Bentleys ??? pic.twitter.com/qTSdGETmyJ— Mbongeni (@MGegana7) July 11, 2017
That R1 500 tracksuit ya Cassper better come with Bulletproof and a parachute 💀— Quėsifiēd 🌊 (@quency_mbonani) July 11, 2017
Laare Cassper's Tracksuit is R1500.00 and that's only for the hoodie?... 😱 pic.twitter.com/z7W956Z2xa— o·Jay ♎👑 (@Joey_MakG) July 11, 2017
Tweeps: @CassperNyovest how many RTs for the new tracksuit ?— K A G A N O (@kagano_mothata) July 11, 2017
Cassper:📸 pic.twitter.com/H2lcweMUYJ
You guys buy fentys,nikes and yeezys but Cassper's tracksuit are too much 😦😕🙃 pic.twitter.com/iN7b1y39GM— Nosi (@Nosipho___) July 11, 2017
Let those who can afford @CassperNyovest 's tracks cop em,aker they can afford R1500?,let's stop hating cause harena tsone di R1500 aow..😏 pic.twitter.com/K4LjW0EgDO— Hedid Things VINCENT (@fusy_vin1) July 12, 2017
At first Cassper assured fans the reason for the price was "quality over quantity," but as the debate around the tracksuits grew hotter he hit back at his haters.
You haven't even touched the tracksuit but it's already crappy cause it's a South African brand right? Haven't even seen it yet. 😂 https://t.co/plBGxSAnLn— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) July 12, 2017
Twitter hadn't been this excited about clothes since Riky Rick nearly shut down Twitter when he announced that he was selling vests for R700.
Fans were quick to make the comparison between the two.
Ricky Rick telling Cassper Nyvest to not address the twitter hate about the R1500 tracksuit like..... pic.twitter.com/rrCKl3vWlu— Mr Tom foolery (@polaroidpapikie) July 11, 2017
First it was Riky Rick ka that bullshit Vest— Narcissistic Asshole (@Moh_Baps) July 11, 2017
Now its Cassper with a tracksuit ya one tao five
These celebs bare nyela
