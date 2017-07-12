Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family'

Ray Phiri's last moments were spent surrounded by close friends and family, his close friend and family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane has told TshisaLIVE. The music veteran died in a Nelspruit hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a battle with lung cancer.

"He had been battling for a while and his family were told that it wouldn't be that long. He died surrounded by friends and family and looked peaceful as he passed," Nkanyane said.

He added that the family was devastated and still in "deep shock" over Phiri's death.

"We are devastated and, naturally, asked why this has happened. But we are coming to terms with the loss because we understand that this is life and we have to be strong," he said.