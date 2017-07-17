TshisaLIVE

Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway?

17 July 2017 - 16:37 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi says taking on Whose Show Is It Anyway? was a business-driven decision.
Image: Somizi via Instagram

Months after the end of Metro FM's Whose Show Is It Anyway?, Somizi has come out to admit that he 'regrets' taking on the show and has explained his main reason for doing so.

During an interview segment on The Great Escape, Somizi explained that he had joined the show as a "business" deal.

"Doing that radio show last year was something I regret. It was not a mistake, I did it because it was a business decision. I was asked to host the SAMAs last year and there were politics that I was on the 'other side' and they wanted to use SABC talent," he said.

He explained that because doing the SAMAs was a dream for him, he could not let the opportunity go. He said after he was called in about the matter, he decided to take the show.

"But after that [the SAMAs] it was the biggest regret of my career. I always see the light in everything. I used it as a learning opportunity. It was preparing me for bigger things: the breakfast show," he said.

The show was introduced as part of the "new" line-up last year. It was anchored by Somizi, Khanyi Mbau and TV presenter Ntombi Ngcobo.

Somizi now co-hosts the Fresh Breakfast show with DJ Fresh.

