We actually can't for Somizi's shoes!

22 July 2017 - 12:00
Somizi is not afraid of high shoes
Image: via Somizi Instagram

Somizi is as flamboyant as they come and if you thought he was just about wearing a short heel, think again.

The Idols SA judge posted a series of snaps if himself wearing heels higher than Bonang Matheba. 

And he pulls it off perfectly.

Somizi joked about the height of the heels saying that the designer wants to end his career. As if that would affect him! Somizi would totally be at the gym in heels if he could...

