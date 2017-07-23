TshisaLIVE

My stomach is not respecting me, says Pearl Thusi

23 July 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl is not happy with her tummy
Image: via Pearl Thusi Instagram

Haaibo! What is the world coming to when Pearl Thusi is complaining about her tummy?

The TV star recently posted a video of herself having treatments done and said it was because her stomach was not respecting her.

Ja. This is the stomach.

Thursday. Cape Town. Panther. 🍦🌝💧🎈🎀🌄

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

And this one.

Be still and know... 🌸🌷🌸 . @underground_nyc 📸

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

"I need to be honest: I'm a young mom and America showed my flames in terms of food and my stomach is not respecting me," said Pearl.

Mara Pearl. Guuurl, you've left us touched. 

 

