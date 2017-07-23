My stomach is not respecting me, says Pearl Thusi
23 July 2017 - 12:00
Haaibo! What is the world coming to when Pearl Thusi is complaining about her tummy?
The TV star recently posted a video of herself having treatments done and said it was because her stomach was not respecting her.
Ja. This is the stomach.
And this one.
"I need to be honest: I'm a young mom and America showed my flames in terms of food and my stomach is not respecting me," said Pearl.
Mara Pearl. Guuurl, you've left us touched.
