TshisaLIVE

Iko Mash was confident she'd beat cancer

24 July 2017 - 11:32 By TshisaLIVE
Iko was positive about beating the disease
Iko was positive about beating the disease
Image: Iko Mash Instagram

Those close to socialite and make-up artist Iko Mash have described how she was determined to beat cancer, despite being in "excruciating pain" after chemotherapy.

Singer Phinda Matlala, who was a close friend of the well-known make-up artist, told Sowetan Iko was positive about beating the disease.

"She was looking forward to life. She told me that she will definitely beat cancer. She said chemotherapy was working for her."

Iko was staying at Generations: The Legacy's Manaka Ranaka's house. The actress said Iko was in a lot of pain after a chemo session on Tuesday, three days before she died.

Iko was a proud ambassador of the LGBTI community and has spoken of how, as a child, she battled to confess she was gay.

"I always felt like a girl. When my aunt died my cousins wanted nothing to do with me. They kicked me out the house."

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Amor Vittone backtracks on denial - wants 'unedited fight' released TshisaLIVE
  4. Vicious Amor & Joost fight leaked but she says it's 'manipulated' TshisaLIVE
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers his daughter in touching tribute TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering
Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga

Related articles

  1. 'She lived unapologetically' - Tributes pour in for Iko Mash TshisaLIVE
  2. Celebrity stylist Iko Mash has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Sushi King launches TV show TshisaLIVE
X