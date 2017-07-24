Iko Mash was confident she'd beat cancer

Those close to socialite and make-up artist Iko Mash have described how she was determined to beat cancer, despite being in "excruciating pain" after chemotherapy.

Singer Phinda Matlala, who was a close friend of the well-known make-up artist, told Sowetan Iko was positive about beating the disease.

"She was looking forward to life. She told me that she will definitely beat cancer. She said chemotherapy was working for her."

Iko was staying at Generations: The Legacy's Manaka Ranaka's house. The actress said Iko was in a lot of pain after a chemo session on Tuesday, three days before she died.

Iko was a proud ambassador of the LGBTI community and has spoken of how, as a child, she battled to confess she was gay.

"I always felt like a girl. When my aunt died my cousins wanted nothing to do with me. They kicked me out the house."