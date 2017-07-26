Timeline: Arthur and Cici's journey from then till now

Until seven weeks ago music veteran Arthur Mafokate and singer Cici were a powerful music duo, who looked to change the face of music professionally and was rumoured to be head over heels in love. However, that has since changed following a public split in the wake of assault allegations.

Arthur has been in the music industry for two decades and has played an instrumental role in many people's careers including Queen Sesoko, Chomee, Cici and most recently actress-turned-singer Buhle Samuels.

Here's a look into where it all began for Arthur and Cici:

2015: Arthur introduces SA, to a recently discovered petite female named Cici.

Arthur invited a journalist from Sunday World for a private listening session to what he dubbed "phenomenal".

Cici had chosen 999 as her label of choice after winning the SA Arts and Development Association (SAADA) talent search.

"That's my new artist Cici, and she is phenomenal. I wanted you to hear her live first before you hear her on CD," he said at the time.