Timeline: Arthur and Cici's journey from then till now
Until seven weeks ago music veteran Arthur Mafokate and singer Cici were a powerful music duo, who looked to change the face of music professionally and was rumoured to be head over heels in love. However, that has since changed following a public split in the wake of assault allegations.
Arthur has been in the music industry for two decades and has played an instrumental role in many people's careers including Queen Sesoko, Chomee, Cici and most recently actress-turned-singer Buhle Samuels.
Here's a look into where it all began for Arthur and Cici:
2015: Arthur introduces SA, to a recently discovered petite female named Cici.
Arthur invited a journalist from Sunday World for a private listening session to what he dubbed "phenomenal".
Cici had chosen 999 as her label of choice after winning the SA Arts and Development Association (SAADA) talent search.
"That's my new artist Cici, and she is phenomenal. I wanted you to hear her live first before you hear her on CD," he said at the time.
That was in November 2015. And three months later the world soon found out what Arthur meant.
2016: Kicking the year off on a high note, Cici scooped two Metro FM awards for Best R&B Single and Best Styled Video at the glitzy awards in February that year.
The pair sang each other's praises at the time. In an interview with Sowetan, Cici said, "Arthur has an eye for talented females and gives them an opportunity in this male-dominated industry."
Later in the year the pair were rocked by romance rumours but Cici was quick to dismiss the possibility of being romantically linked to Arthur, as had been speculated with other female artists signed by the then single Arthur.
Cici's career also blossomed and she scooped an acting role on e.tv's Rhythm City and continued to dominate airwaves with tracks like Runaway.
2017: At face value all seemed okay in Arthur and Cici's world. On her birthday in February, Arthur posted a loved up picture of him and Cici with a simple "happy birthday Cici" as the caption.
Then on June 4 fans across Mzansi woke up to a Sunday World report, which claimed that Cici had allegedly laid charges of assault against Arthur. Police have confirmed that Arthur was arrested on charges of common assault and was released on bail, and that he had also laid counter charges against her.
Arthur also told TshisaLIVE that the charges were "baseless" and that he planned to prove his innocence in court.
Then just a few weeks later rumours emerged that Cici may have dropped the charges against Arthur, but she dismissed the claims.
“I refute claims that me and Mr Arthur Mafokate have kissed and made up. I also refute claims that I have dropped the assault charges against Arthur as reported in the media. As far as I know, the charges against Arthur are still pending and I have no intentions of dropping them,” she told TshisaLIVE before sharing the same statement on social media.
This week Cici told Sunday World that she may be unable to bear children due to the injuries she has sustained. The singer also struggled to fight back emotion as she did her first face-to-face pre-recorded interview with the publication.
In the midst of the chaos, Cici also left 999, to join Ambitiouz Entertainment, releasing a new single titled Iqiniso.
She told TshisaLIVE the song was her way of expressing her emotions based on her current situation.
"The writing of the song was really just a way of expressing the emotions I was going through. It was a process of trying to let go of the pain,anger and disappointment," she said.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP