8 series you need to stream this winter

With just more than a month of official winter left in South Africa, you’ve got plenty of time to get stuck into these eight series that are available only on Showmax.

They’re sure to deliver double scoops of your favourite flavour of entertainment, whether you’re craving gory period thrillers, light comedies, a spot of sci-fi or intriguing dramas, all with a sprinkling of fan adoration and the cherry on top of critical acclaim.

1. The Young Pope

Miniseries/drama