8 series you need to stream this winter
Here's where to find these irresistible series, adored by fans and critics alike
With just more than a month of official winter left in South Africa, you’ve got plenty of time to get stuck into these eight series that are available only on Showmax.
They’re sure to deliver double scoops of your favourite flavour of entertainment, whether you’re craving gory period thrillers, light comedies, a spot of sci-fi or intriguing dramas, all with a sprinkling of fan adoration and the cherry on top of critical acclaim.
1. The Young Pope
Miniseries/drama
Fancy a glimpse of Jude Law’s bum? As Pope Pius XIII, the first American pontiff elected by the Catholic Church, Law flashes his holy bottom in the first episode of this controversial miniseries. But it’s not just about the eye-candy. The series was nominated for two Emmys, for cinematography and production design, so you know the filming and the sets are divine, and the show is a real treat for anyone who wants a taste of life behind the scenes of the Vatican ... or power in general. Watch now »
2. The Frankenstein Chronicles
Horror/mystery/period drama
A murderer is on the loose in London in 1827, and his modus operandi is enough to turn even the strongest of stomachs. Inspector John Marlott (Sean Bean) is tasked with investigating the gristly crimes committed by a psychopath who, it seems, is trying to reanimate his victims once he’s killed them. You don’t want to watch this one alone. Watch now »
3. The Late Late Show with James Corden (express from the US)
Talk show
This variety/talk show is like a late-night party in your lounge, with celebrities and musical guests gracing the set – and the car – of host James Corden. You’ll no doubt have seen a few viral “Carpool Karaoke” videos on social media, and this is your chance to watch them before anyone else on the continent. Episodes land on Showmax 24 hours after they first air in the States. Watch now »
4. Kingdom S1-S3 (exclusive to Showmax)
Sports drama
Even if you’re not a fan of MMA, you have to try this series. It’s about a family of fighters running a gym, the personal demons they have to conquer, and the professional hurdles they need to overcome to get in the ring and win. Frank Grillo plays patriarch Alvey Kulina, coach and owner of the gym. Nick Jonas plays his younger son Nate, who is forced to stop training, and Jonathan Tucker plays his older son Jay, who’s got issues aplenty but still strives to be a champion fighter. Season 3 comes to Showmax express from the US. Watch now »
5. Younger (first on Showmax)
Comedy/romance
From the creators of Sex and the City comes this fresh, witty, moreish series about a former housewife, 40-year-old Liza Miller, who poses as a 26-year-old after leaving her husband and trying to get a job at the bottom of the ladder in the publishing industry. She succeeds, but narrowly avoids making some serious social media faux pas while convincing her new friends, colleagues and even her 20-something boyfriend that she’s just like them … for a while. Season 4 is coming soon, so now’s the time to get up to speed! Watch now »
6. Class S1 (first on Showmax)
Sci-fi
Since the announcement that Jodie Whittaker would be taking over as the new Doctor Who in the next season, the Who-niverse has been a hot topic of conversation. Delve a little deeper into the universe with this BBC spin-off series about six students at Coal Hill School who have to balance their regular teenaged pursuits, like dating, with time travelling and vanquishing alien species from Earth. Watch now »
7. Taboo S1 (first on Showmax)
Period drama/thriller
Tom Hardy delivers a gripping performance as the haunted adventurer James Keziah Delaney, who appears at his father’s funeral in the reeking rubbish heap that is London in 1814. He’s inherited very little … except an outcrop of land in North America, which everyone from the Americans to the Crown and the East India Company wants to get their hands on. But Delaney is neither a fool nor easy to defeat, and he’s got diabolical tricks up his sleeve to keep his enemies at bay. Watch now »
8. Rectify S1-S4 (exclusive to Showmax)
Drama
Daniel Holden served 19 years on death row before being released when new DNA evidence acquitted him of the murder of his girlfriend almost two decades before. He returns to life in his small Georgia hometown, but he’s not exactly welcomed with open arms. Will he ever adjust to “normal” life? And will the real killer ever be found? Season 4, with a critics’ rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, is available only on Showmax. Watch now »
Sign up to Showmax and start your winter series marathon with a 14-day free trial »
This article was paid for by Showmax.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP