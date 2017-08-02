'It's abuse' - Kelly Khumalo to 'armpit' haters

Kelly Khumalo has some things to get off her chest regarding the hate she got over her "unbleached armpits" on Twitter during her guest appearance on Idols SA.

The songstress became a major talking point on social media when a picture of her hands in the air went viral.

While many of her fans were excited about her appearance and complimented her knowledge of music, others took aim at her "unbleached armpits". Kelly found herself hogging the Twitter trends list for hours over the appearance.

Now more than 24hours later, Kelly has responded to the hate.

"I would like to wish all the women who felt that it's okay to body shame me and my armpits on Sunday night a perfect Women's Month," she said.

The singer added that she believed she was perfect in the eyes of God and that no one else had the right to judge her.

Yaaasss Kelly!