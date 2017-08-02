TshisaLIVE

'It's abuse' - Kelly Khumalo to 'armpit' haters

02 August 2017 - 10:59 By TshisaLIVE
Kelly Khumalo
Image: Via Kelly Khumalo Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has some things to get off her chest regarding the hate she got over her "unbleached armpits" on Twitter during her guest appearance on Idols SA

The songstress became a major talking point on social media when a picture of her hands  in the air went viral. 

While many of her fans were excited about her appearance and complimented her knowledge of music, others took aim at her "unbleached armpits". Kelly found herself hogging the Twitter trends list for hours over the appearance. 

Now more than 24hours later, Kelly has responded to the hate. 

"I would like to wish all the women who felt that it's okay to body shame me and my armpits on Sunday night a perfect Women's Month," she said. 

The singer added that she believed she was perfect in the eyes of God and that no one else had the right to judge her. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE a day after the fiasco, Kelly's team labelled people who hurled negative comments at her as "attention seekers". 

"There are a handful of people who are obviously trying to get attention or trying to get retweets using the negativity that we are all moving forward from. Kelly is not worried about it and is choosing not to focus on the negativity," he added.

