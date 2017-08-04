TshisaLIVE

No arrests in Dumi Masilela murder

04 August 2017
Police are on the hunt for his killers
Police have again appealed to anyone with leads in the murder case of Dumi Masilela to come forward. 

The Rhythm City actor was shot in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday in Tembisa. He was later rushed to hospital and died after being in surgery for five hours.

His brother, Mbongeni Masilela, told TshisaLIVE there were no witnesses to the incident and only the friend who was in the car with the actor saw what happened.

"We are investigating all leads but it is also up to members of the community to come forward with any additional information. If they saw something or they know of anything, they need to report it at their nearest police station," said police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.

Mbongeni, who is now the family spokesperson, said after his brother was shot he drove himself halfway to the hospital while his friend was making emergency phone calls. When he was in too much pain he swopped until the arrived at the hospital where friends and family were already waiting for them.

