Caster's love story with her wife: She thought I was a boy

Athlete Caster Semenya has opened up about her love story with her wife, Violet Raseboya in a TV interview about her life.

Being Caster Semenya was aired on BET on Monday night and the Olympic champion said that her first encounter with her wife was a "funny" meeting.

"We met in a restroom in 2007. She was a runner and was being escorted by doping officials. She thought I was a boy and said 'What is a boy doing in here?'"

Caster said the comment immediately got her back up and she was on the defensive.

"I'm not a boy. You think I'm lost? You think I can just walk in here?"

It took a while for them to start dating and Caster said it was her that told Violet about her feelings for her.

"We were in denial. She had a past. She had a boyfriend. (She) was trying to deny being in love with a woman"

Now, ten years later, Caster said Violet is the one person who was there for her at her lowest point.

"She is someone I can reply on. Through thick and thin."

Caster also admitted that the couple would like to have children and the athlete, who is from a family of six children, would like at least three.

"I'd love to have twins. My wife is a twin, so ja."