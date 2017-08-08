It's on, Bonang! Somizi is coming for everything

"They were best friends and they know what matters to each other. They are going to be fighting for it now. For everything."

That's the inside scoop from those close to Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo. They've both been in the game for a long time and as the frenemies battle it out the ultimate prize is your love!

"Bonang knows that the public is her currency and while it has never really mattered to Somizi, he's in the public eye more than ever before and he's going to take the crown from her," say insiders.

Both have books out and both have reality TV shows currently on air. Somizi has two TV gigs (he's a Vuzu Entertainment presenter and is on Idols SA) and he has a gig on Metro FM with DJ Fresh. Bonang has a cooking show on Mzansi Magic, KFC Taste Kitchen.

As the two face off in a highly competitive race, there's certainly no love lost between them.

The split

In her book, Bonang: from A to B, which has been mocked because of its missing words and grammatical errors, Bonang said she ended the relationship with Somizi because he had made friends with her alleged abuser.

"It took me a while to eventually leave that relationship, and years after I had, Somizi, who was my friend, suddenly became friends with my ex. The same one whose violence towards me he had witnessed. That's when I knew he had to go. I couldn't trust him anymore so I cut him out of my life," she wrote.

Somizi has previously said Bonang just stopped talking to him and he thought it was because she had heard he was feeding information to DJ Zinhle, AKA's ex girlfriend.

Somizi reacts

Insiders have told TshisaLIVE that Somizi, who was hurt by Bonang suddenly ending their friendship and not really knowing why, is now angry.

"He's angry that she spoke about him in her book. He's angry that she never had the guts to address the issue with her privately. His hurt has been replaced by anger and now he's having fun."

Clearly! It took a few days but Somizi let it be known that he was on the war path and made reference to Bonang in three Instagram posts where he mocked all the errors in her book and also the fact that his book was number one and hers was number two.