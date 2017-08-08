Kabomo's latest offering shows off his 'unapologetic' approach to music

Musician Kabomo is out to etch his name in the music history books with his latest album Unapologetic, which features the "crème de la crème" of the music industry such as Hugh Masekela, Judith Sephuma, Zwai Bala among others.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE the musician explained that the double disc is an unusual show of talent and skill, and how he delves into different genres without holding back.

"I met a lot of people that asked me to drop either a house or hip-hop CD, but I wasn't about to do one or the other, hence "unapologetic". I decided to give them both, and the balance on the album is unbelievable. My fans will get enough of me but will also have a nice range of great artists to choose from as I have featured the very best," he said.

Kabomo's latest album is both a house and hip-hop offering that features ten tracks, which explores two different music genres.

Hugh Masekela, Judith Sephuma, Zwai Bala, Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Proverb, Gigi Lamayne, Professor are among the names on the album.

The musician described his approach to music as unapologetic, saying that he refused to be boxed into one particular category.

"I'm predominantly known as a soul singer, but I wanted to show people all aspects of me. When people attach a label to you they box you. I know a lot of artists that are so creative but are limited in terms of the music they give because they have to work under limits imposed by words such as rapper or R&B singer. I will not be one of those and I won't apologise for it," he said.

Clearly not a fan of "boxes", the artist who also acts said he is currently working on a film which he is directing.

Kabomo shared that having appeared on huge productions like Mzansi Magic's Zabalaza, he wanted to learn the other aspects of making productions.

"I will never neglect acting. I just have to be very strategic about what I am doing and when. So right now, I am going to do what I can, which is; promote my new album and work behind the scenes on my film," he said.