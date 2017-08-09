TshisaLIVE

Tsekeleke memorial: Pastor Mboro says he paid musician's rent

09 August 2017 - 14:24 By TshisaLIVE
Tsekeleke was struggling financially at the time of his death.
Tsekeleke was struggling financially at the time of his death.

Controversial Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Pastor Mboro, officiated the memorial service for kwaito star Tsekeleke on Wednesday in Tembisa.

It was a small turnout at the Rabasotho Hall in Tembisa as close friends and family bid farewell to the Fatty Boom Boom singer who died last week.

Tsekeleke turned to Mboro after he was told that his leg would need to be amputated as a result of diabetes. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE outside the hall on Wednesday, Mboro said he helped Tsekeleke where he could.

"He was a wonderful soul. He was very humble. He was going through very difficult times. It's a sad day but on the other hand it's a relief because the pain he was going through was bad. After praying for him, he was okay. Then he took a break and he was in love and enjoyed that. I'm glad I played my role. I managed to pay his rent. I used my cars to take him to hospital until he was okay and had his own break."

Mboro said after Tsekeleke found love he also started a band and was planning on making a comeback. 

The musicians son, Tumelo Motaung, said he feels lost without his father. The two lived together and he said he has turned to God to help him through this tough time.

Tsekeleke spent the past two months in and out of hospital and underwent several amputation procedures. During his last procedure he was rushed to ICU where he died. 


