Trevor Noah says secret ballot was a 'victory' for SA democracy

Trevor Noah who recently jetted into the country for his highly-anticipated show Trevor Noah - There's a Gupta on My Stoep has applauded the recent no confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma by secret ballot, describing it as a "victory for democracy".

Speaking at a press briefing attended by selected media, Trevor said he thought the secret ballot was a victory for democracy despite not succeeding in ousting president Jacob Zuma.

The comedian commended Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete for allowing the voting process to be done through secret ballot.

"I do think it was a victory for democracy though, with the secret ballot. Baleka Mbete came through, which is really exciting and that is what democracy is. People voting," he said.

In true Trevor style, the comedian said that on the bright side, comedians should rejoice because they have more time with the president. He added that at least Julius was right about some ANC MPs (members of parliament).

"I feel like if you are a comedian, you'll realise that you still have more time with Zuma, which is great for you as a comedian. I think Julius Malema was right, he said that the secret ballot would prove that there are indeed MP's that are willing to vote against Zuma.

The comedian is back in SA to perform for four nights only, which started on Wednesday night.