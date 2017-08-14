TshisaLIVE

Jeanie D tries her hand at comedy... all for charity

14 August 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Presenter Jeannie D
Presenter Jeannie D
Image: Via Instagram

Comedy Central's new show, Famous Last Words,  sees locally acclaimed comedians mentor and attempt to turn 'normal' celebrities into stand-up comedians -  for laughs and charity.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Top Billing presenter Jeannie D said that she had not realised how being funny does not equate to being a comedian until she spent time with comedian Jason Goliath.

"I was given a challenge and in true Jeannie style I accepted it. But later I realised that it is actually so difficult to put a show together. I have a new level of respect for comedians and stand-up comedians in particular," she said.

Jeannie said that while she enjoyed the show, she wouldn't consider it as a career. Jason, who had to help Jeannie learn the ropes, said it was a tricky process.

"You can't teach a person how to be funny. Instead I tried to help her structure her comedy and help her prepare her set. I had to go spend time in her world just so I understand what "funny" means to her."

The 10 week series has the likes of Jason Goliath, John Vlismas, Casper de Vries, Rob van Vuuren, Nina Hastie and Joey Rasdien who will spend time with celebs in attempt to help them create a comedy skit. 

The CEO of  theSmile Foundation, Hedley Lewis, said that the charity was honoured to have been chosen by Comedy Central as the beneficiary of the initiative.

“It has always been our dream to partner with an organisation that promotes comedy and makes people feel happy as this aligns perfectly with our brand."

There will be a gala event at the end of the series in October. It will be open to the public with stand-up performances by the comics and their celebrity partners.

Famous Last Words debuts on channel (DStv 122) on Monday, August 14, at 21:00pm.

Apparently I'm not even allowed to remix Sister Bethina, says Mgarimbe

Mgarimbe has admitted that Sister Bethina is the 'people's song' and has warned young DJ Twitty, who is attempting to do a remix of the song, not to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

There are unrealistic expectations of Bonang's reality show- new director

The new director and co-producer of Bonang Matheba's Being Bonang has hit out at critics of the show, including those who claim it is a failure, ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Big names on the cards for Tholukuthi Hey concert

DJ Euphonik has been hard at work organising the Tholukuthi Hey concert which is all systems go for Saturday, with a star-studded line up including ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Vlogger Moshe Ndiki ventures into gqom music

Television presenter and vlogger Moshe Ndiki has come a long way from his days of posting YouTube videos, and has ventured into acting, as well as, ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Possible overcrowding leads to Tsekeleke funeral venue change

Just hours before he is set to be buried the family of late music veteran Anthony 'Tsekeleke' Motaung has decided to move the funeral service for the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He loved me effortlessly' - Simphiwe Ngema's emotional final farewell to Dumi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Simz bids final farewell to late husband Dumi Masilela
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X