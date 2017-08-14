Jeanie D tries her hand at comedy... all for charity

Comedy Central's new show, Famous Last Words, sees locally acclaimed comedians mentor and attempt to turn 'normal' celebrities into stand-up comedians - for laughs and charity.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Top Billing presenter Jeannie D said that she had not realised how being funny does not equate to being a comedian until she spent time with comedian Jason Goliath.

"I was given a challenge and in true Jeannie style I accepted it. But later I realised that it is actually so difficult to put a show together. I have a new level of respect for comedians and stand-up comedians in particular," she said.

Jeannie said that while she enjoyed the show, she wouldn't consider it as a career. Jason, who had to help Jeannie learn the ropes, said it was a tricky process.

"You can't teach a person how to be funny. Instead I tried to help her structure her comedy and help her prepare her set. I had to go spend time in her world just so I understand what "funny" means to her."

The 10 week series has the likes of Jason Goliath, John Vlismas, Casper de Vries, Rob van Vuuren, Nina Hastie and Joey Rasdien who will spend time with celebs in attempt to help them create a comedy skit.

The CEO of theSmile Foundation, Hedley Lewis, said that the charity was honoured to have been chosen by Comedy Central as the beneficiary of the initiative.

“It has always been our dream to partner with an organisation that promotes comedy and makes people feel happy as this aligns perfectly with our brand."

There will be a gala event at the end of the series in October. It will be open to the public with stand-up performances by the comics and their celebrity partners.

Famous Last Words debuts on channel (DStv 122) on Monday, August 14, at 21:00pm.